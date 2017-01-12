76°
Accident shuts down one lane on Airline Highway

January 12, 2017
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

BATON ROUGE - The right lane of Airline Highway North at Greenwell Springs Road has been shut down due to an accident.

Traffic is currently passing through the left lane. Congestion from the incident has reached beyond Greenwell Springs Road. 

