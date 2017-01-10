62°
Accident on Airline SB before I-12

1 hour 26 minutes 49 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 8:20 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning there is an accident on the shoulder of Airline Highway southbound just before I-12.

The delay from this incident has reached Old Hammond Highway.

News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.

