Accident on Airline SB before I-12
BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Tuesday morning there is an accident on the shoulder of Airline Highway southbound just before I-12.
The delay from this incident has reached Old Hammond Highway.
News 2's Ashley Fruge is monitoring the roadways during Good Morning America. We will have updates on WBRZ.com and Twitter.
