49°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - News 2's Ashley Fruge has you covered with live updates for your Tuesday morning commute.
Beat the traffic every time using WBRZ's advanced traffic tracking technology. Click here to go to our traffic center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected electrical fire demolishes Tyler Perry's father's home
-
Six jurors selected for Marksville deputy charged in child's death
-
16-year-old killed on birthday in Southpark Drive shooting, suspect arrested
-
Large fire at Tyler Perry's father's St. Helena home
-
Tyler Perry's father describes fire at his home