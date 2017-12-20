77°
Acadiana school official accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

2 hours 42 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, December 20 2017 Dec 20, 2017 December 20, 2017 11:52 AM December 20, 2017 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- An athletic director and basketball coach in Grand Coteau has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor via the internet.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry authorities charged Mark Aune with attempted production of sexual abuse images/videos of children, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

KATC reports that Aune worked at the Academy of the Sacred Heart.

Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau released the following statement concerning  Aune:

Schools of the Sacred Heart, Grand Coteau was surprised to learn of the recent arrest of one of its employees. The school had no knowledge of the alleged conduct giving rise to the arrest and charges and, thankfully, has no information that any of our students were involved. Under the circumstances, the employee will have no association with our school moving forward.  We are not at liberty to discuss any further details relating to this matter and defer any further inquiries to the applicable law enforcement agencies.

Special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit responded to a request from the Texas Department of Public Safety for assistance in an investigation that was initiated in Texas. Anyone with additional information or concerns regarding Aune, is asked to call Landry's Cyber Unit at 800-256-4506.

