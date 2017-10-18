Acadian ambulance involved in early-morning hit and run

ADDIS - The Addis Police Department says an Acadian Ambulance vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Acadian officials, the ambulance was responding to an emergency on LA 1 when a gold Toyota Camry struck the back of the vehicle.

The driver of the Camry, a black male with dreadlocks, drove up next to the ambulance and made eye contact with the crew before speeding off toward Plaquemine with his lights turned off. Witnesses say the first three letters of the vehicle's license plate were LVH.

Minor damage was done to the ambulance, and an employee suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding the crash, please contact the Addis Police Department at (225) 687-2222.