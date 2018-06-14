88°
Acadian ambulance involved in crash on I-10 West

Thursday, June 14 2018
ASCENSION PARISH - An Acadian ambulance was involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. on I-10 West just past Sorrento. Authorities say another vehicle hit the back of the ambulance that was traveling down the interstate.

At the time of the crash, there was a patient in the back of the ambulance. A spokesperson says no one was transported as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident was not immediately released. State police were called to investigate.

