Acadia Parish Sheriff offers cash rewards to stop crawfish thefts

1 hour 20 minutes 26 seconds ago April 12, 2017 Apr 12, 2017 Wednesday, April 12 2017 April 12, 2017 11:40 AM in News
By: Kevin Dupuy

ACADIA PARISH – Deputies in Acadia Parish are offering a cash reward to help stop crawfish thefts in the area, local media reports.

According to KLFY, farmers across Acadia Parish have made complaints of individuals stealing crawfish from fields and traps at night.

Deputies say several people have been arrested this season for crawfish theft but more people are still committing the crimes.

Anyone with information regarding people involved in crawfish thefts in Acadia Parish are asked to contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip lines at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

