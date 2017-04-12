Acadia Parish Sheriff offers cash rewards to stop crawfish thefts

ACADIA PARISH – Deputies in Acadia Parish are offering a cash reward to help stop crawfish thefts in the area, local media reports.

According to KLFY, farmers across Acadia Parish have made complaints of individuals stealing crawfish from fields and traps at night.

Deputies say several people have been arrested this season for crawfish theft but more people are still committing the crimes.

Anyone with information regarding people involved in crawfish thefts in Acadia Parish are asked to contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip lines at 337-789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.