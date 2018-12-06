About dam time: Zachary workers clear beaver-made blockages

ZACHARY - The City of Zachary is taking care of some pesky beaver dams in preparation for a potentially rainy weekend.

The City of Zachary Public Works Crew teamed up with the DCI workforce to address different problem spots Thursday. Photos from the sites show workers clearing the ditches by hand and with help of an excavator.

Multiple neighborhoods in the area have told WBRZ that heavy rainfall tends to cause street flooding and other problems. Numerous complaints from residents prompted officials to address 43 drainage requests in a two-day span earlier this year.