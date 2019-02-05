ABC's 'Modern Family' to end next year after 11 seasons

76°
57 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 February 05, 2019 2:13 PM February 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - ABC's "Modern Family," the five-time Emmy Award winner for best comedy, will end its run next year after 11 seasons.
 
ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced the end of the series about the boisterous extended family on Tuesday. It will finish three seasons short of the longest-running sitcom ever, "The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet."
 
The series produced by Christopher Lloyd and Steve Levitan was an immediate hit after its debut in September 2009. It began a five-year streak of winning the Emmy for best comedy a year later. Actors Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet each won two Emmys.
 
It's currently seen by nearly 5 million viewers a week.

