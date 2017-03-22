70°
Latest Weather Blog
ABC's Diane Sawyer to interview Caitlyn Jenner again
NEW YORK - ABC News' Diane Sawyer is reprising her interview with Caitlyn Jenner, with the former Olympic gold medalist slated to talk about her first couple of years of life as a woman.
The former Bruce Jenner spoke to Sawyer in a 2015 special that reached 17.1 million viewers and won a DuPont-Columbia journalism award.
Jenner has a book, "The Secrets of My Life," that is to be released four days after her new interview with Sawyer airs. The "20/20" special is scheduled for April 21.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish couple shares their 'colon cancer love story'
-
LSU to offer free mumps vaccines to students, faculty and staff
-
Denham Springs bar affected by flood to be featured on 'Bar Rescue'...
-
Homeowner fights off robbers; suspects shot in second botched robbery
-
Concrete barrier preventing business owner from accessing property