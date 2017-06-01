Abandoned well destorying woman's yard

PLAQUEMINE - For weeks a Plaquemine woman has been dealing with a neighbor's well that's flooding her backyard.

Gilda Coffee lives on Foundry street and says the well on the other side of her fence, is spewing water nonstop.

"It's still running, this is 24-seven," she said.

As a result, her back yard is underwater and resembles a dirty swimming pool. The source, is a free-flowing water well. Coffee says she's tried to contact her neighbor to cap it off, but hasn't had much luck. She called 2 On Your Side to help sort it out.

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin Reeves says there are a handful of wells in the city that free-flow when the Mississippi River reaches 40.5 feet.

Reeves contacted the property owner to plug the abandoned well and will follow up on the progress. He also says, in the meantime, the caretaker of the property has installed a hose to redirect the water to the curb, eliminating the water accumulating in Coffee's yard.

Louisiana state law says a well must be plugged if it's abandoned. A well is considered to be abandoned if it's use has been discontinued, pumping equipment has been removed, the well is in a state of disrepair that it cannot be used to supply water and/or has the potential for transmitting surface contaminants into an aquifer, the well poses potential health or safety hazards, or the well is in such a condition it cannot be placed in the active, standby, or inactive status.

Abandoned water wells are difficult to find and few records exist that identify their locations.