Abandoned dairy plant on Florida Boulevard getting a makeover

BATON ROUGE - Right along the busy streets of Florida Boulevard sits the old Borden Milk Production and Distribution Center. Nearly a hundred years old, the structure stands with a partially collapsed roof and exterior wall damage.

What was once a thriving production and distribution center for Borden back in the 1940s, is now an abandon and neglected piece of property. The production facility shut down in 2006, leaving behind a building which is now an eyesore to anyone traveling along Florida Boulevard.

"Re-purposing this property is something that the city, well the neighborhood and the city deserves," said realtor Andy McCall, the new owner of the building. "It's been neglected for a long time, and it's our intent to clean it up, and put it back into commerce."

Just last week, Beau Box Commercial Real Estate gained access to a permit to begin interior renovations to the property. But first they will begin removing debris and trash from around the area. Once complete, the plan is to turn the abandoned facility into a thriving economic space.

"This site is so big--it's seven acres," McCall added. "There are over 80,000 square feet of the building. It's likely it will be several users; a mix of users from retail to heavy commercial storage users."

Hoping to build an economic powerhouse, McCall says he sees purchasing the building as a real economic opportunity.

"The trickle-down effect of restoring this and putting this back into to commerce is creating jobs for the neighborhood and again for the entire city, " said McCall.

Realtors are currently analyzing the area and deciding whether or not to pursue any type of retail space. If finalized, they could be looking at a multi-million dollar project.