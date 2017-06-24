Abandoned bridge collapses into tropical storm-driven flood

STATE LINE, Miss. - The remains of a historic bridge over a southeast Mississippi river have collapsed because of flooding caused by the former Tropical Storm Cindy.

WDAM-TV reports the former Mississippi 42 bridge fell into the Chickasawhay River on Thursday.

The abandoned bridge was on the Greene-Wayne county line, north of the current span.

The steel bridge, which no longer had a road deck, had been a local landmark.

It's unclear if the span will block boats. Residents say they'll miss seeing the bridge as they travel the river.

Cindy's heavy rains have pushed multiple south Mississippi rivers into flood.

Current forecasts call for the Chickasawhay River to crest at Leakesville on Wednesday at 29.5 feet (9 meters). That's below the most recent high-water mark of 30 feet (9.14 meters) in March 2016.