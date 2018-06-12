94°
Latest Weather Blog
Abandoned baby moose, 'begging for attention,' befriends dog
WALLAGRASS, Maine (AP) - A dog and a young moose have forged an unlikely friendship in Maine.
WMTW-TV reports Wallagrass resident Shannon Lugdon and her dog, Leo, spotted the week-old moose alone on Sunday. Wardens told Lugdon to not make contact with the young moose because its mother was probably close by eating.
Lugdon says the next morning she let Leo out for a bathroom break. She says the dog and the abandoned moose quickly became friends. She says the moose followed her and Leo around all day "begging for attention" and she named it Maggie.
Wardens and a biologist picked the 27-pound moose up and took it to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, about 300 miles south of where it was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1