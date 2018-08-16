A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air tonight

BATON ROUGE - The network television show 'Nightwatch Nation' that follows local emergency medical service personnel will premiere its new season Thursday night.

Several East Baton Rouge medics will be featured on the A&E show. Nightwatch Nation is an unscripted, hour-long series that follows emergency responders as they work the overnight shift.

The show will focus on the high-pressure situations first responders find themselves in on a daily basis. Filming began on July 7 and lasted 10 weeks.

The show will air at 9 p.m. on cable networks.