A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The network television show 'Nightwatch Nation' that followed local emergency medical service personnel will premiere its new season Thursday.
Several East Baton Rouge medics will be featured on the A&E show. Nightwatch Nation is an unscripted, hour-long series that follows emergency responders as they work the overnight shift.
The show will focus on the high-pressure situations first responders find themselves in on a daily basis.
Filming began on July 7 and lasted 10 weeks. The show will air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
SNEAK PEEK: An introduction to the compassionate city of Baton Rouge. ?? #NightwatchNation premieres Thursday night at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/gKUJRckCXT— A&E Network (@AETV) August 13, 2018
