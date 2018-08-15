A&E show featuring EBR first responders to air Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The network television show 'Nightwatch Nation' that followed local emergency medical service personnel will premiere its new season Thursday.

Several East Baton Rouge medics will be featured on the A&E show. Nightwatch Nation is an unscripted, hour-long series that follows emergency responders as they work the overnight shift.

The show will focus on the high-pressure situations first responders find themselves in on a daily basis.

Filming began on July 7 and lasted 10 weeks. The show will air Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT.