63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AAA predicts record travel over Christmas and New Year's

3 hours 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, December 14 2017 Dec 14, 2017 December 14, 2017 10:47 AM December 14, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Comforted by a strong economy, more Americans than ever are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Auto club AAA said Thursday that 107 million people will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, a 3.1 percent increase over last year.

It's the ninth straight increase in Christmas travel, according to AAA.

Most will travel by car - about 97 million - despite higher gasoline prices. More than 6 million are expected to fly, and AAA says nearly 4 million will take trains, buses or cruise ships.

While the national average gas price of $2.47 is 28 cents higher than last December, airfares and mid-range hotels are cheaper, according to AAA.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days