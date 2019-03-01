73°
A whole lotta cold ones: Natural Light selling 77-pack for Spring Break

Friday, March 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX - For those times when a couple of cold ones just won't get the job done, Natty Light is selling a limited edition 77-pack of beer exclusively during Spring Break. But it may take a bit of a hike to get one.

Looking more like a miniature freezer than a cardboard box, the company announced its 'Natural Light Variety Pack' Friday. The combo features three different variations of the beverage, including the original Natural Light, Natural Ice and the lemonade-flavored 'Naturdays'.

Unfortunately, it sounds like you'll only be able grab the 77-pack if you're willing to drive to South Padre Island, Texas for the time being.

