A Week of Freezing Temps

***HARD FREEZE WARNING***

The first day of the 2018 year has brought incredibly cold temperatures and frigid wind chills due to a large arctic air mass that has fully established itself across the region. Much of the lower 48 has been in the grip of this arctic air mass for the past several days and the frigid air has finally arrived in south Louisiana bringing sub-freezing temps in the overnight hours, and unfortunately, it is here to stay for the remainder of the week. The New Year's Day forecast calls for temperature to climb barely above the freezing mark to around 35 degrees with wind chills remaining in the 8-15 degree range thanks to a blustering north wind gusting 15 to 20 mph for much of the day. Expect temperatures to drop quickly below freezing this evening once the sun sets, and we might even see that occur around the 5:00 PM hour just before sunset. Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall to the lower 20s and upper teens for most locations, and we will spend several hours well below the freezing mark tonight and for the next several nights to come. The main concern tonight will be the freezing temperatures that produce dangerous wind chills. Take the proper precautions including checking exposed pipes that could result in the water lines freezing and breaking due to the frigid temps. Also, be very mindful of people and pets as the cold temperatures could cause health problems to various groups of the elderly and household animals as well as farm livestock. The arctic air mass will continue to bring overnight freezing temperatures to the entire region for the next five to six days making for a very long and cold week. Even the daytime high temperatures will not climb out of the 30s until Wednesday, and we will finally see a 40 degree reading by them, which is still far from anything that resembles warmth.