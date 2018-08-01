A week after WBRZ report, state releases details on elusive teen who escaped juvie

BATON ROUGE – State authorities released information about a juvenile who escaped custody days after a WBRZ report highlighted the juvenile had been eluding law enforcement for a while.

State Police said Wednesday, Darreon Wilson, 16, escaped from the East Baton Rouge Detention Center on July 23. Days after his escape, a person believed to be Wilson sparked a massive manhunt in a neighborhood along Airline Highway. On July 26, WBRZ.com reported police had surrounded a house and closed off Oaklon Avenue at its intersection with Beechwood Drive near the Plank Road and Airline Highway interchange. Then, authorities said they were looking for a 16-year-old who managed to climb over a razor-wired fence and escape the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Facility.

Wednesday, authorities identified Wilson and said he was being held in juvenile custody for illegal carrying of weapons, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of stolen property.

Authorities warned “anyone providing assistance and/or housing to Wilson is in violation of state law and may be arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact.”

Department of Juvenile Services said an investigation shows employees were following detention center policies at the time of the juvenile's escape. An investigation is ongoing into the boy’s escape.

