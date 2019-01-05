A Warmer SUNday Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to plummet to around 40° overnight. Widespread fog will also develop late as temperatures dip into the mid-40s by 11 PM. Fog will linger into Sunday morning, before burning off by 7 AM. Sunny skies continue on Sunday, with warmer conditions. Temperatures will be warming into the 50s by 10 AM, reaching a high of 69° through the afternoon.

Up Next: Clouds increase on Monday, with showers returning on Tuesday. After a brief break from rain, showers poised to come back through the area on Friday and linger into the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure continues to dominate through this weekend and into Monday morning. This will keep skies sunny and conditions warming into the beginning of the workweek. An approaching frontal system will move in late Monday into Tuesday, bringing spotty to isolated showers through our area. This is due to the frontal system breaking apart as it journeys through into Mississippi and Alabama. High pressure returns quickly on Wednesday, bringing sunshine back, but only briefly. A low pressure develops in the Western Gulf of Mexico late in the week, which will move onshore Friday and Saturday. This system will produce scattered showers with the potential for an isolated storm or two. The timing could also waver as we get closer through the week. Stay Tuned.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

