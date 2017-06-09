A traffic alert in Ascension Parish that will force you off I-10

SORRENTO - I-10 eastbound will be closed at Airline Highway this weekend, so crews can replace an overpass that's been out of use since 2015.

Starting tonight at 9, eastbound traffic on 1-10 will be detoured to Airline Hwy in Sorrento, then up LA 641 to get back on I-10. The interstate will re-open Monday at 5am.

The ramp being repaired is Airline Highway to I-10 westbound. It was damaged back in 2015 when a contractor that was moving large machinery, hit the ramp.

Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD secretary, says the same company that broke the ramp, is fixing it, and paying for it.

"It does happen where contractors are involved in accidents just like regular travelers are, in this case they did the right thing, and said look... we want to fix it for you, and we'll absorb the cost like were gonna have to pay for anyway," he said.

This same detour happened back in March, so crews could remove the ramp, and fix it, just to the side of the interstate.

"Putting it back is probably a little more complex than taking it out, because you have to make things work and you have to put it back together again to ensure its safe for users to travel under it," said Wilson.

I-10 will reopen Monday morning, but the ramp won't be ready just yet, it will take another month for finishing touches on the ramp.

Dr. Shawn Wilson says they will improve the pavement, since it hasn't been driven on for some time and "travel actually keeps the road alive."

The state says the company that's fixing the ramp brought tremendous innovation, and they'll continue to use that site for things like emergency debris pile up.