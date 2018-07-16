A tough lesson: woman in debt after loaning card to contractor

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman is stuck with thousands of dollars in credit card debt after she tells 2 On Your Side she was duped by her contractor.

Dianne Glascock says she willingly handed over her Home Depot credit card to Axl Escobar, who was working to repair her flood-damaged house. Glascock says Escobar was working under another person's license and told her he needed some supplies to work on other jobs.

"He said he was broke and he had this big job in New Orleans and asked if he could charge some supplies," she said. "I really liked the guy I trusted him completely and I let him use my card."

Billing statements show charges on Glascock's Home Depot card exceeding $6,100. Items purchased include a saw, tile, wood flooring, lighting, paint, a battery-operated screwdriver, a battery-operated radio, convertible range hood, and dozens of other items. The charges are over a six-month period until Glascock canceled the card in June. She says the card still has not been returned to her.

In addition to the credit card charges, Glascock says Escobar was paid to do work in her home he didn't do. She says he was to finish her master bedroom, replace siding, the windows on the front of the house and in the rear of the home. Glascock opted to front the money for these projects, but the front windows and the siding were never replaced by Escobar. Glascock also wrote him a check for an $800 loan.

"He won't pay me back now," said Glascock.

Text message between Glascock and Escobar show that there have been multiple pleas for him to reimburse the money and finish the job. Escobar named multiple dates planning to stop by to make things right and did not show up.

Now Glascock fears he might be doing this to other people.

"I recommended him to a friend and he did the same thing to him," she said. "My friend then recommended him to someone else who he did the same thing to again."

While Glascock is now in a tough situation, she is taking the responsibility for her actions.

"There's nobody to blame but myself," she said. "I just don't want him to do this to other people."

Last week, 2 On Your Side spoke to a man identifying himself as Axl Escobar on the phone. He told WBRZ's Brittany Weiss he needed some time to get paid from another job so he could repay Glascock and requested a week to make things right. That deadline passed when Monday's story aired on WBRZ.

Glascock says she has contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and filed a report.