A 'sci-fi' cancer therapy fights brain tumors, study finds

51 minutes 12 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 12:04 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: ZD Net

WASHINGTON - It sounds like science fiction, but doctors say a device worn on the head that makes electric fields improved survival for the first time in more than a decade for people with deadly brain tumors.

The device, made by Novocure and sold in the U.S. and elsewhere, is not a cure. But a study found more than twice as many patients were alive five years after wearing the apparatus plus undergoing the usual chemotherapy than those given just the chemo, 13 percent versus 5 percent.

The electronic fields supposedly disrupt cell division, causing cancer cells to die. Patients attach electrodes to their shaved scalp, carry a small generator in a bag and wear the device at least 18 hours a day.

Results were discussed Sunday at a Washington cancer conference.

