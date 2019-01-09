A pair of cold nights ahead

A wardrobe change is needed for a chilly finish to the workweek. The next rain shot arrives Saturday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Surface high pressure will follow closely behind yesterday’s front, which will break clouds for Wednesday. Despite mostly sunny skies, northwesterly winds will halt warming in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight will be clear with light winds—ideal conditions for temperatures to bottom out. Wake up readings will be in the mid 30s. Cover any tropical plants non-hardy below 40 degrees.

Up Next: Generally sunny skies will stay through Thursday, with highs stopping in the mid to upper 50s followed by a repeat of lows in the 30s. This weekend, a low pressure system will move across Louisiana. This will bring scattered showers through Saturday, as the low merges with a cold front from the northwest. We cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm, but the majority of the system will just be rain. Below average temperatures will last into next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

On the other side of Tuesday’s cold front, thermometers have dropped considerably with highs and lows expected to be about 10 degrees below normal to wrap up the week. Surface high pressure will maintain mostly clear skies through Thursday. By Friday, conditions will begin to transition as the high shifts east, and a vigorous shortwave trough moves into the Southern Plains. Increasing positive vorticity advection will overspread the region, and an increase in mid-level moisture is expected. This will allow for thickening cloud cover through the day, but there should be just enough dry air in the low levels to prevent showers from developing. A surface low will develop over Texas and gradually strengthen as it moves across the Mid-Mississippi River Valley. Southerly winds will pull moisture into the region and with increasing uplift due to the storm system, widespread showers will form. An associated cold front will drag across southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi later Saturday with one last push of rain. Instability should be low enough to prevent thunderstorms. Once the front clears Saturday night, sinking, drier air will take hold on Sunday. Clearer weather will result, and temperatures should cool slightly back into the 50s. Deep layer northwest flow will keep these clear and cool conditions in place through Monday.

