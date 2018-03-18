A new vehicle has been pulled from the collapsed bridge

Florida -- Miami-Dade police say a third vehicle has been pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed pedestrian bridge.

The police department said Saturday evening on Twitter that it would be taken to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Department.

Police did not say whether remains were found in the vehicle, but asked people to "keep all affected families and victims in your thoughts and prayers as we continue in our recovery efforts."

