A new vehicle has been pulled from the collapsed bridge

4 hours 49 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, March 17 2018 Mar 17, 2018 March 17, 2018 8:13 PM March 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Florida -- Miami-Dade police say a third vehicle has been pulled from the wreckage of a collapsed pedestrian bridge.

The police department said Saturday evening on Twitter that it would be taken to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Department.

Police did not say whether remains were found in the vehicle, but asked people to "keep all affected families and victims in your thoughts and prayers as we continue in our recovery efforts."

This story is still developing.

Check back for updates.

