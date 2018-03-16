65°
A media giant in the balance: AT&T antitrust trial kicks off

2 hours 3 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, March 16 2018 Mar 16, 2018 March 16, 2018 9:39 AM March 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T is squaring off against the federal government in a trial that could shape how you get - and how much you pay for - streaming TV and movies.

AT&T says it needs to gobble up Time Warner to have a chance against the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Google in the rapidly evolving world of video entertainment. The government says that if AT&T and Time Warner are allowed to join forces, consumers will end up paying more to watch their favorite shows.

That's the gist of a landmark antitrust trial that could lay out what media companies will look like in the future. The trial kicks off Monday in Washington. If the judge blocks the acquisition, a chill over media deal-making is likely. If it goes through, it could spur a wave of similar deals.

