A man's fight to save his cypress trees

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man says his power company called him up recently, telling him it planned to cut a bunch of his trees down.

Vic Noto says he's not happy about that news. And after living with those trees for decades, he thinks there can be some sort of compromise.

"I'd just hate to see them go," said Noto. "It's part of my life, I've lived here all my life."

On the southwest end of his property, there are 18 cypress trees. Noto says his dad planted them about 35 years ago and they've grown tall over the years. So tall, they're growing up into a power line. That line runs from across the street and only feeds power to one house: Noto's house.

DEMCO has trimmed the tops of those trees in the past on multiple occasions, making sure the trees don't interfere with the line. Now, Noto says the electric company wants to do more.

"They want to cut eight," he said.

As in cut down eight of those cypress trees and grind the stumps, clearing a path for the power line. He can't imagine losing that many greens but is interested in a compromise since the trees are planted in the servitude. Noto thinks that cutting the two trees closest to the line might do the trick.

The only issue: He doesn't feel like his voice is being heard. Which is why he called 2 On Your Side.

"If they won't help negotiate with me somewhat, I'm not going to allow it," he said.

DEMCO tells 2 On Your Side it does plan to work with Noto on the project, but it has to do something for safety reasons.

"I feel, again, it's a part of me and my yard and they just want to take it away I don't think it's fair," he said.

Friday afternoon, Noto says he received a call from DEMCO saying a representative plans to meet with him Monday morning to discuss options.