A look inside the new Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The new Ochsner Medical Complex on High Grove is taking shape. The five-story medical center will open its doors to the public next week.

“[The building] was built with the patient in mind,” said Ochsner’s CEO, Eric McMillien.

The new facility is located off the I-10 service road between the Mall of Louisiana and Siegen Lane exits.

It will include a physical therapy room full of work out equipment, therapy tables, and a swimming pool, but there is one feature that really stands out.

“The MRI caring suite has some neat things like imagery, music and lighting, latest technology, and wider boards so we can reduce the anxiety in our patients,” said McMillien.

It's the only MRI suite of its kind in Baton Rouge, and medical advisors say it will revolutionize medical treatment.

“I hope they have a great experience, and know that we promote healing, and that we continue to expand services that are needed in this area,” the CEO added.

The hospital also includes new patient kiosk machines that will allow patients to check in using the 'My Ochsner' app on smartphones.

The new facility has 269 exam rooms, a surgical center, and a new bridge.

“It will give another access point in and out, so if you are coming from the interstate you can come directly from the service road,” said McMillien.

Ochsner is not the only hospital group to upsize, Our Lady of the Lake will soon open their new children's hospital several miles away.

The Ochsner Medical Complex is expected to serve more than 2,000 patients a day. It's doors are set to open January 15th.