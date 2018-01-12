A look at the changes proposed to Louisiana's TOPS program

57°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE (AP) - A proposal to redesign Louisiana's TOPS free college tuition program is being considered by a legislative task force studying the program. The proposal, which would require approval from the full Legislature if recommended by the task force, would adjust the grade point average (GPA) and score on the ACT college entrance exam that high school students must reach to get full tuition coverage and stipends:

TOPS Opportunity Award:

Current: 2.5 GPA, 20 ACT score required; Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level.

Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; $4,000 flat tuition award.

___

TOPS Performance Award:

Current: 3.0 GPA, 23 ACT score required (increasing to 3.25 GPA for 2021 high school graduates); Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level and provides a $400 annual stipend.

Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with no stipend.

___

TOPS Honors Award:

Current: 3.0 GPA, 27 ACT score required (increasing to 3.5 GPA for 2021 high school graduates); Covers full tuition at the 2016-17 level and provides an $800 annual stipend.

Proposed: Same eligibility requirements; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with a $1,500 annual stipend.

___

TOPS Honors PLUS Award:

Current: Doesn't exist.

Proposed: 4.0 GPA, 30 ACT score required; Would cover full tuition at the 2016-17 level with a $2,500 annual stipend.

