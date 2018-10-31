A house divided: LSU, Alabama tension hits home for local family

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans have been looking forward to playing Alabama for weeks now. The rivalry is already causing some commotion. Billboards promoting both schools are up in the opposing cities. But one Gonzales family has that tension inside their home.

“If [Alabama] lost the championship, I would get very upset,” said Gloria Villar. “But I don't when LSU loses.”

Even though she was born in Louisiana, Gloria roots for the Crimson Tide. Her husband, on the other hand, does not.

“I've always been a Tiger fan,” said John Villar.

The two look forward to the game where LSU and Alabama face off every year.

“Sometimes I have to leave the room when she gets excited when they make a first down. It's like they're winning the championship when they make a first down,” said John.

The couple makes their differences clear. Outside of their home, they display one inflatable tiger and one inflatable elephant. It's a risky display in Gonzales.

“I don't start any trouble with them. No, they outnumber me here,” said Gloria.

Gloria says it’s her first, late husband who is from Alabama that turned her on to the team. Her son, though, chose the purple and gold.

“I keep thinking where does my sense come from? Because she doesn't have any,” joked Donald Sanford.

It’s Alabama versus LSU every day in their household. And this year, both sides are confident their team is going to win on Saturday.