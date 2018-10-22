47°
A hot dog? Firefighters rescue pet stuck in heating duct

1 hour 34 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 6:40 AM October 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - It wasn't a cat in a tree, but a dog in a heating duct that took firefighters to a home in Virginia.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department arrived Friday night to find the small dog trapped in the HVAC system. Video shows firefighter Mark Williams cutting a hole in the basement ceiling to retrieve the dog.

The department says it was a "happy and pawsitive outcome fur all!"

