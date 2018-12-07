64°
A Holiday Classic Comes to Theatre Baton Rouge

Friday, December 07 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
Baton Rouge- This holiday season Theatre Baton Rouge presents the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol.
The performance captures the magic of the Christmas season as it introduces audiences to Ebenezer Scrooge and his journey from irritable grouch to redeemed soul.
The role of Scrooge is played by local actor, Andre du Broc. He describes the play as a reminder about the importance of love. Du Broc says, "The story of A Christmas Carol centers on a character, Ebenezer Scrooge, someone who has given up on love and kindness and charity. He calls it a "humbug." No matter how rich we are, how poor we are, we are all headed to the same place. And after we are gone the only thing we have left is love. And if we don't have that, then we are lost." 
A Christmas Carol opens Friday, December 7th and runs until December 16th. Tickets are available here

