A Foggy Start to a Cloudy Week

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A foggy start to your Monday, as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM this morning. The low clouds should lift by 10 AM, but skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day. Spotty showers possible through the afternoon, and becoming more scattered through the evening and late hours tonight. Temperatures warming to a high of 80°, with lows only dipping down around 69° overnight. Showers will be increasing due to an approaching, broken cold front that will flatten as it nears the Gulf Coast.

Up Next: Several cold fronts are setting up to move across our area through much of the week. Clouds and periods of showers and storms until Friday morning. Conditions should improve through the day on Friday, as clouds break and a drier situation stays into the weekend.

The Tropics: Currently there are no named storms in the Atlantic, and the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Clouds and showers will stay in the forecast as several low pressure systems and their associated cold fronts are draped across much of the southwest. They are setting up to move through the Gulf States, but they will stay rather flat. This will allow for high temperatures to stay elevated and in the low-to-mid 80s through Wednesday. Finally, a steeper cold front breaks through into the Gulf late Thursday and into Friday morning, helping to cool high temperatures and keeping them in the low 60s. High pressure moves in behind the front over the weekend, bringing sunny skies and drier conditions back into our region.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

