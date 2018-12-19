A Few Rainy Days, Then Sunshine for the Weekend

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY RAIN:

A large scale storm system will bring scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to much of the area today and tomorrow with the chance of rain at 90 percent and 50 percent respectively.

This feature will result in widespread showers today and tonight with isolated embedded thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible, but generally expect rainfall totals through tonight to be less than an inch.

Expect temperatures to be near normal for this time of year with highs topping out in the low 60s. The bulk of the showers could last through early evening, at which time we could experience a significant break for much of the overnight hours on Wednesday and possibly a good portion of the day on Thursday.

Overnight low temperatures will only fall to the lower 50s and skies will remain overcast. The second round of rain will follow during the late afternoon hours on Thursday as the backside of the storm system begins to pass our area as it tracks east.

Rainfall totals for the entire period could be around one inch with the higher amounts coming on Wednesday. The rain comes to an end late Thursday night into early Friday morning as temperatures begin to cool down to near 40 degrees and the clouds begin to break by sunrise on Friday.

Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will follow as we head into the weekend as temperatures moderate to seasonal averages for December. As it stands now, the weekend head into Christmas will be nothing short of spectacular with loads of sunshine and high temperature easily approaching the middle and upper 60s through Christmas Day.