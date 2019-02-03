A few pleasant days ahead, near normal temperatures

As we continue through the next 24 hours the forecast will shape up to be dry and comfortable. Temperatures slightly below normal increasing to near normal through mid next week.

Monday morning expect a chilly start with temperatures falling into the mid 30s. Feels like close to freezing along and north of I-10. Make sure to bundle up! High near 54 under partly to mostly sunny skies. Not much change expected through Wednesday. Gorgeous, calm, and near seasonable temperatures. By Thursday weather activity could change as another cold front approaches from the west increasing wet weather and storm activity.

As for now, the forecast is enjoyable!