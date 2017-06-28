A few boomers before the weekend

Coastal showers continue this morning, and a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. These will also linger through the overnight hours.

Today, expect high temperatures in the upper 80s with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with lows in the mid 70s. Scattered showers continue into Thursday.

A stationary front has been hugging the coast, but it's beginning to lose its influence over the area. Instead, an area of low pressure is developing off the Texas coast, and an associated trough will perturb our weather pattern through Friday by enhancing our chance for rain. Tomorrow will bring us the best chance for rain coverage, with rain tapering by the weekend.

So far, the forecast for Independence Day looks hot and humid, but the only chance of rain is perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. At this time, evening fireworks shouldn't be affected.

