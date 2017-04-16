A family of champions: McKenna Kelley and Mary Lou Retton

St. Louis, MO - "I don't eat them, my mom doesn't even like Wheaties, she doesn't even think they are good."

"That's not true, I do like Wheaties but I like some Captain Crunch every now and then too."

No matter what this family is eating for breakfast, they were born champions.

"Growing up I always knew my mom was Mary Lou but I don't think I really understood it until I grew up and started doing some of the stuff she used to do."

"When she was little, maybe a toddler, we were all in the front yard just tumbling and flipping and she was practicing a round-off. I am a big praiser and I was like McKenna you are so good but honey you might want to try to get your feet together quicker. And she looked at me and said what do you know?"

But Mary Lou knows what it takes to be the best, win ning the all around gold medal in the 1984 Olympics, s howing McKenna what she can do.