A Dreary Start to the Week

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds sticking around, but conditions set to dry a bit through the overnight period. Temperatures only dropping to a low of 62° with calming winds. Areas of fog will be developing overnight and into Monday morning, so use extra caution during your commute as some areas of fog will likely be quite dense. These low clouds are set to lift through the morning by 10 AM, but the cloudy skies will stay overhead through the day. Spotty showers also possible through the afternoon as southerly winds help to increase high temperatures around 81°.

Up Next: Several cold fronts are poised to move through our area during much of the week, keeping skies cloudy and temperatures above average through Wednesday. Conditions will improve through the day on Friday, allowing clouds to finally break, but suppressing high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.

The Tropics: Currently there are no named storms in the Atlantic, and the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Temperatures stayed in the upper 60s Sunday, but much warmer conditions are on tap through the beginning part of the week. This is due to several cold fronts that will be flattening out as they approach the Gulf Coast late Monday into Wednesday. A more steep frontal system finally breaks through late Thursday into Friday, allowing high temperatures to plummet and struggle to break through the 60s. Lows will also be chilly beginning Friday night, as temperatures will drop to overnight lows in the mid-40s. Conditions will also be improving through the day on Friday, as clouds finally break as we proceed into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.