A Dreary & Cloudy Week Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High level clouds have moved into the area, which will allow temperatures to stay around 51° overnight. Calm winds will continue into Monday, before turning more southerly ahead of an approaching broken cold front. This will provide spotty showers through the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, before tapering off around 7 PM. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs reaching near 68° through the early afternoon.

Up Next: A ragged cold front will pass through our area after noon, but should dry and clear up quickly through the evening. Another shortwave is set to move through late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with returning showers on Friday. Drier conditions should finally return over the weekend, along with high temperatures hovering near average in the low 70s.

THE EXPLANATION:

There is just enough high pressure to delay and break up an approaching cold front that will try to move into the area on Monday. It will eventually push through after noon, but there will be limited moisture associated with this front – so only spotty showers and drizzle is expected into the evening. We will experience a break from the dreary, wet conditions on Tuesday, but clouds will be increasing through the day on Wednesday ahead of another shortwave. This wave has a more ample moisture supply, but models have not been consistent with its track. Regardless, the majority of the stronger cells should stay offshore and south of the I-10 corridor into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving will not be a washout, as shower and clouds should break up by noon. Dry conditions will continue through the rest of your holiday, but periods of showers return on Black Friday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

