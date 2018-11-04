64°
A down tree is blocking traffic on Hyacinth Avenue near Perkins
BATON ROUGE- A tree is laying in the middle Hyacinth Avenue and Perkins blocking traffic.
The down pour and heavy winds this morning knocked the tree down, luckily there it caught no lines and there was no injuries.
Neighbors in the area have tried to move the tree but there has been no success.
Now residents are waiting on BRPD to move the downed tree.
