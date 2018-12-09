A Couple of Cold Nights Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds continue to linger this evening, but will be breaking up through the overnight period. This will open the door to a chilly start to the workweek, as temperatures will be around 34° Monday morning. Winds are set to also stay elevated out of the northwest, allowing for wind chill values that will hover near 30° until 9 AM. Winds will begin to slow through the day on Monday, as temperatures break back into the low 50s through the afternoon. Keep the jackets close though, lows will be plummeting below freezing overnight into Tuesday morning.

Up Next: Sunny skies will stay the course through the beginning part of the workweek, with clouds and showers returning on Thursday. Conditions will also be warming during this time period, with highs into the 70s mid-week.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is the dominate weather feature over the next several days, keeping clouds at a minimum through Tuesday. This will also allow for very cold nights Monday and Tuesday, as the lack of clouds and low winds will be efficient at losing heat rapidly from the ground surface after sunset. Clouds and temperatures slowly increase Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of a frontal system that will approach the area. A warm front on Thursday will briefly bring highs back into the low 70s on, with showers and storms possible throughout the day – peaking through the afternoon hours. Showers are forecast to linger into Friday morning, but drying and clearing skies will be present by noon, as the low pressure system continues off toward the east. A dry and warming weekend is forecast, as highs settle near average values for mid-December.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

