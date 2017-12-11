A couple of cold fronts moving through this week

While fewer mornings with freezing conditions are expected this week, it will still be generally chilly through the next 7 days. Rain chances will be slim to nil.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Your Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10mph. Temperatures will remain chilly overnight, but lows will be near 40 as opposed to freezing.

Up Next: A reinforcing cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday morning sending another chill into the air. After an afternoon in the 50s, lows could flirt with freezing on Wednesday morning. Yet another cold front will come by on Friday morning with perhaps some coastal shower activity. There are still no 70s in sight, but it does look like afternoon thermometers will reach the upper 60s by this weekend. Otherwise, expect mainly clear skies to dominate the week ahead.

The Explanation: A deep longwave trough is entrenched over the eastern half of the United States, including the local forecast area. The base of this trough will lift slightly on Monday, which will allow for a brief day of warming, with highs closer to average for the time of year. An amplifying shortwave trough will dive south across the southeastern United State on Tuesday. A strong cold front will accompany this wave, clearing the area during the morning hours. The frontal passage will knock temperatures back down by about 10 degrees. Tuesday night could be the one shot for temperatures to approach freezing this week. There won`t be any rain with this boundary as there will not be any chance for moisture to return before it moves through. Temperatures will rebound slightly Thursday before yet another cold front moves through by Friday morning. A slightly better chance of rain will be possible with this front as low and mid level moisture moves across Mexico to the northern Gulf coast. However, moisture should only be deep enough south of I-10 and therefore showers for only be mentioned in the forecast for those locations. Beyond this system, the broad trough will move east into the Atlantic Ocean and allow a period of moderating temperatures. Moisture will begin to rise as surface high pressure shifts east and southerly flow develops. The next appreciable chance of rain will develop Sunday and Monday as a trough moves into the midsection of the country then.

--Josh

