A classroom of 5th graders made a mother's Thanksgiving with a simple gift

BATON ROUGE- The season of giving is brought to life with handwritten messages and turkey day staples stuffed inside boxes at Progress Elementary. Jania Garner along with her classmates made a simple donation that made a mothers day.

“The fifth-grade team would like to give you this Thanksgiving basket to help your family so that you can have a good Thanksgiving with your family,” Jania Garber said, “We wanted them to have a smile on their face and be happy with their family like we're going to be happy with our family on Thanksgiving day.”

Robin Modeliste will now be able to provide a meal many take for granted to her family of seven. When she entered the classroom, she was still beside herself at the generous gift.

“It was more shocking like its fifth graders, and the thing about it is I don't know any of these kids here at all, and my kids just started going to this school about a month,” Modeliste said.

“This act of kindness isn't in the curriculum,” fifth-grade teacher Erica Courtney says she can't take credit for the idea.

“We've been talking all year about giving back, and we know they have a lot of needy families in our area,” Erica Courtney said.

Modeliste is now able to fill the table, but she plans to pass the blessing on.

“I'm still going to be like, hey I'm having Thanksgiving if you'd like to join, anybody welcome as always, but the one rule I want them to know, no matter how much of anything somebody give you, always give constantly give,” Modeliste said.

As for all those fifth graders when asked what message they wanted to spread, the answer was quite simple and best said by them!