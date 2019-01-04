A chance to dry out

Alas, we get a chance to dry! With a cold front east of the local area, chilly west-northwest winds and lingering clouds will maintain below average temperatures through tonight. Generally, 2 inches of rain feel on Thursday with isolated amounts as high as 3.5 inches north and west of Baton Rouge. All of the runoff will indeed be tolerated by area rivers, rising but mostly staying below flood stage. The Comite and Joor Road will crest near flood stage Friday afternoon and the Tangipahoa at Robert will come above bankfull over the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Clouds may take their time exiting the region on Friday but organized precipitation is out through the weekend. Some sunshine is possible this afternoon, especially along and south of the highways. Either way, high temperatures will struggle for the low 50s with westerly winds of 5mph. Locations that stay socked into clouds could hold in the upper 40s. Overnight will be clear and pretty cold, bottoming out in the upper 30s. It would be a good idea to take precautions on sensitive vegetation.

Up Next: After a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures will be moderating through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is ahead as well. This should allow for a bit of drying and evaporation from those soppy lawns. The next fast-moving, weak cold front will bring a brief, low-end rain chance Monday night. This appears to be one of those events that will not even bring rain to all.

THE EXPLANATION:

Significant drying will come to end the week as a cold front continues eastward and an upper level trough moves away. Colder and drier air will settle into the region for the weekend. A strong surface high pressure system will build into the area Friday. Highs will struggle to reach 50 for areas west of I-55 as cold air advection takes hold. That trend will continue into the overnight period. With clear skies and light winds, good radiational cooling conditions combined with falling dew points will allow thermometers to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s across the forecast area. That will pretty much be it for below average temperatures as the trough races eastward. Moderating temperatures are expected each day this weekend, but finally a few days with no rain chances. Then, the only notable weather in the 7-day forecast will be a cold front passing by in the Monday night/Tuesday morning time period. This system will not have much in the way of moisture to work with, and will only mention the possibility of a stray, passing shower at this time. The airmasses both ahead of and behind that front will be of Pacific origin, so slightly above normal temperatures will continue.

--Dr. Josh

