A Brisk Night Ahead

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear and cool tonight, as temperatures will be plummeting to an overnight low of 46°. This is the first night that we will experience temperatures in the mid-40s since April 20th. Winds will stay light and out of the northeast tonight and through the day on Monday. Slightly warmer to start the workweek off, and clouds will be increasing through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will reach near 73°, as dewpoints slowly break back into the mid-50s.

Up Next: Moisture associated with Hurricane Willa in the Eastern Pacific will extend into the Gulf, providing coastal showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are set to push onshore on Thursday, but retreat quickly to the east by early Friday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure over the Southern Appalachians that has been keeping us dry and cool, will push east along the Carolina and Virginia coasts through the early part of the workweek. This will allow for clouds to slowly increase through the day Monday and into Tuesday morning. The upper level ridge in the Caribbean will shift west, steering the subtropical jet along the Gulf coast on Tuesday. Hurricane Willa, now a category 3 storm in the Eastern Pacific, will likely intensify into a category 4 hurricane before making landfall near Mazatlan, Mexico on Wednesday morning. Moisture from Willa will begin travelling across the subtropical jet on Tuesday, bringing coastal showers to the Gulf States Tuesday and Wednesday. The remnants of Willa will also travel quickly along the jet, passing through South Texas on Wednesday, and break into the Gulf late Wednesday and early Thursday. An approaching cold front from the northwest will help to pull Willa’s moisture onshore, providing widespread showers and storms Thursday. This system is moving rather fast, so conditions will dry by Friday as clouds continue to break up into the weekend. Temperatures should stay relatively consistent through the next 7 days, with highs hovering around 70°, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

