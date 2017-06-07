A break from the rain

Big changes in the forecast today! Expect the skies to clear and lots of sunshine to dominate the forecast over the next several days.

This morning lows are in the lower 70s, and by the afternoon, we'll be in the mid 80s with sunny skies. As winds continue to blow from the north, some drier air will move in. That will help lower humidity and lower our morning temperatures for the next several days. Expect the sun to stay with us through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, the chance for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms comes into play and it looks like we'll see this repeat into early next week. Highs will be near 90 again and lows in the lower 70s.

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

~RG3