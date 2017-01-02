64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

A 1-15 record earned Browns top pick in April's NFL draft

35 minutes 25 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 3:12 PM in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via ESPN

NEW YORK - A 1-15 record earned the Cleveland Browns the top pick in April's NFL draft.

Since returning to the league as an expansion franchise in 1999, the Browns twice have used the No. 1 overall selection. In their first season, they chose Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch. The next year, they got Penn State defensive lineman Courtney Brown.

San Francisco (2-14) will pick second, followed by Chicago and Jacksonville, both 3-13.

The Rams (4-12), Jets and Chargers, both 5-11, Carolina (6-10), Cincinnati (6-9-1) and Buffalo (7-9) close out the top 10.

Only the draft positions for non-playoff qualifiers has been settled. Other spots will be determined by postseason results, with the Super Bowl winner choosing last regardless of record, and the Super Bowl loser going next to last in all rounds.

The draft will be April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days