96-year-old woman killed in Deville fire

1 hour 11 minutes 9 seconds ago April 01, 2017 Apr 1, 2017 Saturday, April 01 2017 April 01, 2017 7:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

DEVILLE - Fire marshals are investigating a residential fire that killed a 96-year-old woman Friday night.

Crews responded to the fire on Truman Cole Road around 7 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames with the roof collapsed.

After suppressing the fire, crews discovered the body of 96-year-old Lela Cole in the remains of the home. Cole's son 68-year-old David Cole was transported to Cabrini Hospital with second and third degree burns to his face and hands.

Investigators determined the fire originated in the living room. They suspect the cause of the fire was electrical.

The home had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

