94-year-old woman celebrates 44 years working at McDonald's

Image via ABC News

INDIANA - A 94-year-old Indiana woman was honored for 44 years behind the counter at McDonald's.

Loraine Maurer started working at the chain restaurant in Evansville, Indiana after her husband retired due to a disability. She told ABC News that she felt too young to stay at home and applied for a job in 1973.

"When I started, I didn't start to stay," Maurer told ABC News.



Now she has been a fixture behind the counter at several locations in the area ever since.

Friends, co-workers and owners, Chip and Katie Kenworthy, threw a party for Maurer last week to celebrate Maurer's many years of service.

"Loraine has quite a following. That's to say the least, really," Katie Kenworthy, told ABC News. "She has lots of very loyal costumers who come especially to our restaurant to see her."

Maurer, who is the mother of four children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, said the relationships she has with her customers are important, since they helped her get through a very tough period in her life -- the loss of her husband, Kenneth, in 1980.

Although Maurer said she contemplates retiring, she struggles to give up her shift, which now consists of two days per week. She says she would miss it too much and truly enjoys her job.